British Airways in this week’s schedule update filed aircraft changes for London Heathrow – Cairo service, previously scheduled with Boeing 787-8 aircraft from 27OCT19. Existing Air Belgium A340-300 aircraft will continue to operate until 06NOV19, switching to Titan Airways Airbus A321 aircraft from 07JAN20 to 12JAN20.
BA155 LHR2025 – 0320+1CAI 321 5
BA155 LHR2030 – 0325+1CAI 321 x5
BA154 CAI0640 – 1000LHR 321 D
Business Class cabin is not offered on Titan Airways Airbus A321 aircraft.
British Airways W19 Cairo aircraft changes as of 17OCT19
