Air Serbia at the launch of winter 2019/20 season further expands codeshare partnership with AtlasGlobal, covering additional routes operated by the latter. Planned codeshare service from 27OCT19 includes the following.
Air Serbia operated by AtlasGlobal
Istanbul – Aktau
Istanbul – Tbilisi
Air Serbia expands AtlasGlobal codeshare routes from late-Oct 2019
Posted
Air Serbia at the launch of winter 2019/20 season further expands codeshare partnership with AtlasGlobal, covering additional routes operated by the latter. Planned codeshare service from 27OCT19 includes the following.