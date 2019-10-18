LOT Polish Airlines in this week’s schedule update filed revised launch date for Warsaw – Beijing Daxing service, previously scheduled to commence on 28OCT19. The new launch date is now scheduled on 15JAN20. Boeing 787-8/-9 Dreamliner operates this route 4 times weekly.
LO089 WAW2240 – 1420+1PKX 787 x247
LO090 PKX1600 – 1845WAW 787 x135
LOT Polish Airlines delays Beijing Daxing launch to mid-Jan 2020
