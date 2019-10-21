Filipino carrier SkyJet Airlines at the launch of winter 2019/20 season plans to increase Manila – San Vicente route, launched on 16JUL19. Overall service will increase from 4 to 6 weekly, effective from 27OCT19. BAe146 aircraft operates this route.
M8911 MNL1330 – 1420SWL 146 x2
M8912 SWL1445 – 1535MNL 146 x2
SkyJet Airlines increases San Vicente service in W19
