Jet2.com adds A321 Manchester service in S20

British carrier Jet2.com earlier this month begin Airbus A321 operations at Manchester, currently scheduled for the month of October 2019. In summer 2020, the A321 will be operating various routes on regular basis, including the following.



Manchester – Antalya eff 30APR20 1 weekly (2 weekly from 26MAY20, 4 weekly 01JUL20 – 25SEP20)

Manchester – Bodrum eff 02OCT20 1 weekly

Manchester – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas eff 06JUL20 1 weekly

Manchester – Kos 26JUN20 – 25SEP20 1 weekly

Manchester – Lanzarote eff 29SEP20 1 weekly

Manchester – Reus 26JUN20 – 21SEP20 1 weekly

Manchester – Rhodes eff 04JUL20 1 weekly