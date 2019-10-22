Iberia Express expands domestic service in W19

Iberia Express in winter 2019/20 season plans to increase key domestic routes, effective from 27OCT19. Planned changes based on comparison with winter 2018/19 season as follows.



Madrid – Fuerteventura eff 27OCT19 Increase from 9 to 11 weekly

Madrid – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas eff 27OCT19 Increase from 43 to 47 weekly

Madrid – Ibiza eff 27OCT19 Service extends to year-round, 1 daily A320

Madrid – Lanzarote eff 27OCT19 Increase from 11 to 13 weekly

Madrid – Palma Mallorca eff 27OCT19 Increase from 5 to 6 daily

Madrid – Santiago de Compostela eff 27OCT19 Increase from 28 to 32 weekly

Madrid – Tenerife North eff 27OCT19 Increase from 36 to 39 weekly

Madrid – Tenerife South eff 27OCT19 Increase from 10 to 11 weekly