Iberia Express expands domestic service in W19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Iberia Express in winter 2019/20 season plans to increase key domestic routes, effective from 27OCT19. Planned changes based on comparison with winter 2018/19 season as follows.

Madrid – Fuerteventura eff 27OCT19 Increase from 9 to 11 weekly
Madrid – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas eff 27OCT19 Increase from 43 to 47 weekly
Madrid – Ibiza eff 27OCT19 Service extends to year-round, 1 daily A320
Madrid – Lanzarote eff 27OCT19 Increase from 11 to 13 weekly
Madrid – Palma Mallorca eff 27OCT19 Increase from 5 to 6 daily
Madrid – Santiago de Compostela eff 27OCT19 Increase from 28 to 32 weekly
Madrid – Tenerife North eff 27OCT19 Increase from 36 to 39 weekly
Madrid – Tenerife South eff 27OCT19 Increase from 10 to 11 weekly

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway • 27 - 29 April 2020

With 45 meeting slots and unlimited networking opportunities, the event is your opportunity to engage in business-focused discussions with Europe's key decision makers.

Register now

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.