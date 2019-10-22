Ethiopian Airlines in Northern winter 2019/20 season plans to increase capacity on Addis Ababa – Victoria Falls – Gaborone – Addis Ababa route, from 26OCT19. The Star Alliance carrier will operate a mix of Boeing 787-8 and -9 aircraft on this route, 5 times weekly, replacing 737-800.
ET829 ADD0835 – 1215VFA1300 – 1415GBE1500 – 2130ADD 787 x13
Ethiopian NW19 Victoria Falls / Gaborone aircraft changes
