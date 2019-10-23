Ryanair W19 Hamburg network changes as of 18OCT19

Ryanair in recent weeks filed additional changes to its operation at Hamburg for winter 2019/20 season, as the airline discontinues 2 additional routes. Selected routes will be temporary suspended in the first quarter of 2020.
Hamburg – Edinburgh Suspended 09JAN20 – 29MAR20
Hamburg – Faro Last flight 04NOV19
Hamburg – Marrakech Last flight 05JAN20
Hamburg – Porto Suspended 08JAN20 – 30MAR20
Hamburg – Seville Last flight 05JAN20
Hamburg – Valencia Suspended 31OCT19 – 30MAR20 (Previously listed as last flight 30OCT19, which is incorrect)
Previously reported changes:
Hamburg – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas Last flight 07JAN20
Hamburg – Madrid Last flight 05NOV19
Hamburg – Thessaloniki Last flight 26OCT19