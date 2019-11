Air France S20 Shanghai aircraft changes as of 22OCT19

Air France in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for Paris CDG – Shanghai Pu Dong route in summer 2020 season, from 29MAR20. The Skyteam member plans to operate 1 daily each of 3-class and 4-class 777-300ER on this route, replacing 1 daily each A380 and 777-200ER.



AF112 CDG1510 – 0825+1PVG 77W D

AF116 CDG2325 – 1635+1PVG 77W D



AF117 PVG1025 – 1640CDG 77W D

AF111 PVG2320 – 0540+1CDG 77W D



AF112/117 operated by 3-class aircraft.