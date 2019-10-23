La Compagnie schedules limited-time Las Vegas service in Jan 2020

French boutique carrier La Compagnie in early-January 2020 plans to operate limited-time service to Las Vegas, on board its new 76-seater Airbus A321neo. The airline currently schedules 2 round-trip Paris Orly – Reykjavik Keflavik – Las Vegas flights (1 operates via Newark on inbound, instead of Reykjavik), with following schedules.
B0820 ORY0830 – 1110KEF1210 – 1310LAS 321 05JAN20
B0821 ORY1500 – 1740KEF1840 – 1940LAS 321 06JAN20
B0825 LAS1450 – 2250EWR2350 – 1330+1ORY 321 10JAN20
B0823 LAS1820 – 1040+1KEF1140+1 – 1620+1ORY 321 11JAN20
