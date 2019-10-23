La Compagnie schedules limited-time Las Vegas service in Jan 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

French boutique carrier La Compagnie in early-January 2020 plans to operate limited-time service to Las Vegas, on board its new 76-seater Airbus A321neo. The airline currently schedules 2 round-trip Paris Orly – Reykjavik Keflavik – Las Vegas flights (1 operates via Newark on inbound, instead of Reykjavik), with following schedules.

B0820 ORY0830 – 1110KEF1210 – 1310LAS 321 05JAN20
B0821 ORY1500 – 1740KEF1840 – 1940LAS 321 06JAN20

B0825 LAS1450 – 2250EWR2350 – 1330+1ORY 321 10JAN20
B0823 LAS1820 – 1040+1KEF1140+1 – 1620+1ORY 321 11JAN20

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.