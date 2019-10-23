easyJet adds Glasgow – Birmingham service from late-March 2020

easyJet at the launch of summer 2020 season plans to offer Glasgow – Birmingham service, on board Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft. The airline will operate this route twice daily (one on Saturdays), starting from 29MAR20. Detailed info including operational aircraft for this route recently filed in the GDS and OAG.



U2511 GLA0700 – 0815BHX 319 x367

U2511 GLA0700 – 0815BHX 320 36

U2513 GLA1040 – 1155BHX 320 3

U2511 GLA1605 – 1720BHX 319 7

U2513 GLA1830 – 1945BHX 319 x367

U2513 GLA1950 – 2105BHX 319 7



U2512 BHX0850 – 1010GLA 319 x367

U2512 BHX0850 – 1010GLA 320 36

U2514 BHX1230 – 1350GLA 320 3

U2512 BHX1755 – 1915GLA 319 7

U2514 BHX2020 – 2140GLA 319 x367

U2514 BHX2140 – 2300GLA 319 7



The airline also plans to operate Edinburgh – Birmingham service from 29MAR20. Complete detail will be published in the coming weeks.