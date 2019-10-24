Ryanair in the first quarter of 2020 plans to launch service to Armenia, initially offering flights from Italy. Planned schedule as follows.
Milan Bergamo – Yerevan eff 14JAN20 2 weekly
FR4456 BGY0600 – 1310EVN 738 2
FR4456 BGY1445 – 2155EVN 738 6
FR4457 EVN1335 – 1445BGY 738 2
FR4457 EVN2220 – 2330BGY 738 6
Rome Ciampino – Yerevan eff 14JAN20 2 weekly
FR4454 CIA1420 – 2115EVN 738 26
FR4455 EVN2140 – 2235CIA 738 26
Ryanair adds Armenia service in 1Q20
Posted
Ryanair in the first quarter of 2020 plans to launch service to Armenia, initially offering flights from Italy. Planned schedule as follows.