SunExpress in December 2019 is launching new service to Saudi Arabia, with the scheduling of Trabzon – Dammam route. This route will commence on 19DEC19, with 737-800 aircraft operating once a week.
XQ6520 TZX1915 – 2220DMM 73H 4
XQ6521 DMM2315 – 0245+1TZX 73H 4
SunExpress adds Trabzon – Dammam service from late-Dec 2019
