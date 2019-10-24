Air New Zealand 3Q20 Tokyo service increase

Air New Zealand in the 3rd quarter of 2020 plans to increase Auckland – Tokyo Narita service. Coinciding with Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the Star Alliance carrier plans to operate 9 weekly flights from 23JUL20 to 23AUG20, instead of 7.



Operational schedule based on current schedule listing as follows.



NZ099 AKL0850 – 1650NRT 789 D

NZ095 AKL1105 – 1900NRT 789 47



NZ090 NRT1830 – 0805+1AKL 789 D

NZ094 NRT2030 – 1005+1AKL 789 47