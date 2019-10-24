Air France 1Q20 Dubai aircraft changes

Air France in the first quarter of 2020 plans to adjust operational aircraft for Paris CDG – Dubai route. From Paris, AF662/655 service will be operated by Boeing 777-200ER, instead of -300ER, from 24FEB20 to 28MAR20. The Skyteam member operates this route 12 weekly.



AF662 CDG1330 – 2325DXB 772 D

AF658 CDG1900 – 0450+1DXB 332 x17



AF655 DXB0130 – 0615CDG 772 D

AF659 DXB0640 – 1140CDG 332 x12