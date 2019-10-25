Air China Nov/Dec 2019 Beijing Capital – Tokyo Narita aircraft changes

Air China in recent schedule update filed operational aircraft changes for its planned 2nd daily Beijing Capital – Tokyo Narita flight, scheduled to operate from 02NOV19. Initially scheduled as A330 for CA113/114, the airline modified operational aircraft for the month of November and December.
02NOV19 – 30NOV19 737-800
01DEC19 – 20DEC19 A321
CA925 PEK0910 – 1340NRT 330 D
CA113 PEK1545 – 2200NRT 321 D
CA926 NRT1515 – 1840PEK 330 D
CA114 NRT2115 – 0040+1PEK 321 D
