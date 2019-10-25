Cambodia Airways from November 2019 is adding new route to China, with the scheduling of Phnom Penh – Wenzhou route. Operated by Airbus A319 aircraft, this route will commence on 08NOV19.
This route is scheduled twice weekly.
KR8903 PNH1240 – 1705WNZ 319 15
KR8904 WNZ1805 – 2105PNH 319 15
Cambodia Airways adds Wenzhou service from Nov 2019
