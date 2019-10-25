Cambodia Airways adds Wenzhou service from Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Cambodia Airways from November 2019 is adding new route to China, with the scheduling of Phnom Penh – Wenzhou route. Operated by Airbus A319 aircraft, this route will commence on 08NOV19.

This route is scheduled twice weekly.

KR8903 PNH1240 – 1705WNZ 319 15
KR8904 WNZ1805 – 2105PNH 319 15

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.