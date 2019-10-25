Ruili Airlines at the launch of winter 2019/20 season plans to add new service to Myanmar, where the airline schedules Mangshi – Yangon route. From 27OCT19, Boeing 737 aircraft operates this route 4 times weekly.
DR5039 LUM0925 – 0940RGN 737 x246
DR5040 RGN1030 – 1345LUM 737 x246
Ruili Airlines adds Mangshi – Yangon service in late-Oct 2019
