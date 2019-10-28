Corsair modifies A330-900neo 4Q20 service

Corsair during the week of 27OCT19’s OAG schedules update revised planned Airbus A330-900neo service in the 4th quarter of 2020, as the airline once again filed operational schedule for the aircraft type. Based on the listing, the A330-900neo is now scheduled to operate Paris Orly – Newark route, from 24OCT20. Current schedule is listed until 26NOV20.



Following schedule is effective 01NOV20.



SS916 ORY1800 – 2035EWR 339 D

SS917 EWR2245 – 1155+1ORY 339 D



The airline originally filed A330-900neo service on Paris Orly – Pointe-a-Pitre route during the week of 08SEP19's update, which would begin on 01OCT20, however this has been removed a week later. Further changes poosible.