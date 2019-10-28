China Southern and Emirates this month expanded codeshare partnership, covering service beyond Dubai and Guangzhou. Approximately effective from 27OCT19 (or earlier), new codeshare routes include the following.
China Southern operated by Emirates
Dubai – Cairo
Dubai – Kuwait City
Dubai – Lagos
Dubai – Mahe Island
Dubai – Muscat
Emirates operated by China Southern
Guangzhou – Chengdu
Guangzhou – Chongqing
Guangzhou – Kunming
Guangzhou – Qingdao
Guangzhou – Xi’An
China Southern / Emirates expands codeshare network from Oct 2019
Posted
