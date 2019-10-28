American Airlines expands Dallas – Rome service in 3Q20

American Airlines during summer peak season plans to introduce 2nd daily Dallas/Ft. Worth – Rome service, scheduled to operate from 02JUL20 to 17AUG20 (DFW departure). Subject to Government Approval, new flight will be served by Boeing 787-8 aircraft, opened for reservation during the weekend of 27OCT19's schedule update.



AA240 DFW1340 – 0700+1FCO 772 D

AA290 DFW1835 – 1200+1FCO 788 D



AA239 FCO0915 – 1420DFW 772 D

AA289 FCO1400 – 1905DFW 788 D