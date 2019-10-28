Juneyao Airlines in last week’s schedule update once again modified Shanghai Pu Dong – Helsinki route, for summer 2020 season. From 29MAR20, the airline once again lists 7 weekly flights with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, instead of previously filed 4 weekly.
HO1607 PVG0055 – 0600HEL 789 D
HO1608 HEL1630 – 0630+1PVG 789 x26
HO1608 HEL1730 – 0730+1PVG 789 26
Juneyao Airlines S20 Helsinki frequency changes as of 25OCT19
