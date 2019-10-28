FlyArystan schedules Moscow launch in Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

FlyArystan in the last few days announced international service launch, where the airline plans to serve Nur-Sultan – Moscow Zhukovsky route. From 13DEC19, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route on daily basis.

KC7901 TSE1020 – 1055ZIA 320 (13DEC19 only)
KC7901 TSE2210 – 2240ZIA 320 D (eff 14DEC19)

KC7902 ZIA1305 – 1925TSE 320 (13DEC19 only)
KC7902 ZIA2325 – 0535+1TSE 320 D (eff 14DEC19)

