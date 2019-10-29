Aruba Airlines files preliminary Miami schedule from late-Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Aruba Airlines in the GDS schedule listing and OAG once again filed Miami schedule, scheduled from 27NOV19. The airline’s schedule filing currently displays Curacao – Miami route, showing 3 times a week in the OAG, while Sabre shows 4. Airbus A320 aircraft would operate this route.

AG821 CUR0845 – 1045MIA 320 x246
AG820 MIA1200 – 1600CUR 320 x246

