Nile Air during the month of October and November 2019 scheduled charter service to Lyon and Nantes, operating on Saturdays between 12OCT19 and 30NOV19 (except 19OCT19). The airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft operates Luxor – Lyon – Nantes – Luxor triangle routing.
Following schedule effective 26OCT19.
NP6121 LXR1430 – 1910LYS2010 – 2120NTE 320 6
NP6122 LYS2010 – 2120NTE2220 – 0330+1LXR 320 6
Nile Air adds Lyon / Nantes charters in 4Q19
