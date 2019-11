Air Corsica S20 A320neo operations as of 25OCT19

French carrier Air Corsica in the last few weeks expanded schedule filing for Airbus A320neo aircraft, currently scheduled in summer 2020 season. As of 25OCT19, planned A320neo operation as follows.



Ajaccio – Brussels South Charleroi eff 04APR20 2 weekly (4 weekly from 31MAY20, 5 weekly 30JUN20 – 02AUG20, 4 weekly from 05AUG20, 2 weekly from 03OCT20)

Ajaccio – Marseille eff 29MAR20 6 weekly

Ajaccio – Paris Orly eff 29MAR20 13 weekly (14 weekly 16APR20 – 24SEP20)

Ajaccio – Toulouse 04MAY20 – 21SEP20 1 weekly (2 weekly 27JUN20 – 05SEP20)

Bastia – Brussels South Charleroi eff 04MAY20 2 weekly (4 weekly from 31MAY20, 5 weekly 30JUN20 – 02AUG20, 4 weekly from 05AUG20, 2 weekly from 03OCT20)

Bastia – Marseille eff 29MAR20 6 weekly

Bastia – Paris Orly eff 29MAR20 14 weekly

Calvi – Brussels South Charleroi 04JUL20 – 29AUG20 1 weekly

Figari – Toulouse 27JUN20 – 05SEP20 1 weekly