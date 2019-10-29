Biman Bangladesh Airlines W19 London aircraft changes as of 28OCT19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Biman Bangladesh Airlines in the last few days filed additional operational aircraft changes for London Heathrow, as the airline once again filed Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on Dhaka – London Heathrow – Sylhet – Dhaka routing. As of 28OCT19, the airline’s 777-300ER to operate this route from 30OCT19 to 05JAN20.

BG001 DAC1015 – 1600LHR 773 x124
BG202 LHR1815 – 1015+1ZYL1120+1 – 1200+1DAC 773 x124

