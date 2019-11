SkyUp Airlines W19 Paris service changes

Ukrainian carrier SkyUp Airlines in winter 2019/20 season is adjusting service to Paris, as the airline moves to Paris Beauvais airport, instead of Paris CDG, from Tuesday 29OCT19. The airline will also introduce new service from Lviv from November 2019.



Kyiv Borispil – Paris Beauvais eff 29OCT19 3 weekly 737-800 (5 weekly from 29MAR20)

PQ821 KBP1430 – 1700BVA 738 247

PQ822 BVA1800 – 2210KBP 738 247

Lviv – Paris Beauvais eff 09NOV19 2 weekly 737-800

PQ811 LWO1305 – 1555BVA 738 36

PQ812 BVA1755 – 2125LWO 738 36