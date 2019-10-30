Asiana Airlines modifies planned San Francisco suspension in Mar/Apr 2020

Asiana Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed additional changes to its planned 45-day suspension on Seoul Incheon – San Francisco route. The Star Alliance carrier now plans to suspend service from 01MAR20 to 14APR20, instead of previously field 03MAR20 – 16APR20.



This route is operated by A350-900XWB aircraft. Following schedule is effective 08MAR20 – 28MAR20.



OZ212 ICN2040 – 1500SFO 359 D

OZ211 SFO2330 – 0430+2ICN 359 D