American expands Hilton Head Island service from March 2020

American Airlines in Spring 2020 plans to expand service to Hilton Head Island, with one weekly flight scheduled from Chicago, Dallas and Philadelphia. Planned operation as follows.
Chicago O’Hare – Hilton Head Island eff 07MAR20 1 weekly Embraer E175 (Envoy Air)
AA3575 ORD1205 – 1526HHH E75 6
AA3602 HHH1425 – 1603ORD E75 6
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Hilton Head Island eff 07MAR20 1 weekly Embraer E175 (Envoy Air)
AA3469 DFW1020 – 1352HHH E75 6
AA3469 HHH1600 – 1753HHH E75 6
Philadelphia – Hilton Head Island eff 07MAR20 1 weekly Embraer E175 (Republic Airways)
AA4311 PHL0850 – 1113HHH E75 6
AA4311 HHH1143 – 1349PHL E75 6
