Asiana Airlines W19 Kaohsiung / Taichung service changes as of 30OCT19

By Jim Liu

Asiana Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed additional changes for service to Kaohsiung and Taichung for winter 2019/20 season. Latest adjustment as follows.

Seoul Incheon – Kaohsiung eff 31JAN20 2-class A321 replaces Mono-class A320 (The A320 is now scheduled to operate from 24NOV19 to 30JAN20)
OZ717 ICN1200 – 1355KHH 321 467
OZ717 ICN1240 – 1435KHH 321 x467

OZ718 KHH1415 – 1850ICN 321 46
OZ718 KHH1600 – 2120ICN 321 7
OZ718 KHH1715 – 2115ICN 321 x467

Seoul Incheon – Taichung eff 16DEC19 Scheduled charter service extended to 27MAR20 (Previously listed until 15DEC19)
OZ7117 ICN1635 – 1830RMQ 321 x246
OZ7127 RMQ1930 – 2250ICN 321 x246

