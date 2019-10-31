Asiana Airlines W19 Kaohsiung / Taichung service changes as of 30OCT19

Asiana Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed additional changes for service to Kaohsiung and Taichung for winter 2019/20 season. Latest adjustment as follows.



Seoul Incheon – Kaohsiung eff 31JAN20 2-class A321 replaces Mono-class A320 (The A320 is now scheduled to operate from 24NOV19 to 30JAN20)

OZ717 ICN1200 – 1355KHH 321 467

OZ717 ICN1240 – 1435KHH 321 x467



OZ718 KHH1415 – 1850ICN 321 46

OZ718 KHH1600 – 2120ICN 321 7

OZ718 KHH1715 – 2115ICN 321 x467



Seoul Incheon – Taichung eff 16DEC19 Scheduled charter service extended to 27MAR20 (Previously listed until 15DEC19)

OZ7117 ICN1635 – 1830RMQ 321 x246

OZ7127 RMQ1930 – 2250ICN 321 x246