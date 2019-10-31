LOT Polish Airlines in April 2020 scheduled one-time Los Angeles – Krakow service, operating on one-way basis. The 787-8 will operate this routing on 18APR20, instead of Los Angeles – Warsaw.
LO023 WAW1745 – 2105LAX 788 18APR20
LO024 LAX2330 – 2010+1KRK 788 18APR20
LOT Polish Airlines schedules one-time Los Angeles – Krakow in April 2020
