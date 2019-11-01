Loganair at the launch of winter 2019/20 season commenced codeshare partnership with flyBe, covering 17 routes operated by the latter. From 28OCT19, planned codeshare routes include the following.
Loganair operated by flyBe
Belfast City – Aberdeen
Belfast City – Inverness
Birmingham – Aberdeen
Birmingham – Edinburgh
Birmingham – Glasgow
Birmingham – Inverness
Edinburgh – Belfast City
Edinburgh – Cardiff
Edinburgh – Exeter
Edinburgh – Southampton
Glasgow – Birmingham
Glasgow – Exeter
Glasgow – Southampton
Manchester – Amsterdam
Manchester – Belfast City
Manchester – Exeter
Manchester – Isle of Man
Manchester – Jersey
Manchester – Newquay
Loganair begins flyBe codeshare from late-Oct 2019
