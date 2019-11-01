Skyteam member TAROM in winter 2019/20 season introduces 2 seasonal routes from Bucharest, including a service resumption. Planned operation to Lyon and Turin as follows.
Bucharest – Lyon 30NOV19 – 29FEB20 Service resumption since March 2013, 1 weekly A318
RO461 OTP0900 – 1050LYS 318 6
RO462 LYS1135 – 1510OTP 318 6
Bucharest – Turin 30NOV19 – 29FEB20 1 weekly 737-700
RO441 OTP1015 – 1155TRN 73W 6
RO442 TRN1240 – 1610OTP 73W 6
TAROM W19 network additions
