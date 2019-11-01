Eurowings at the launch of summer 2020 season plans to offer Dusseldorf – Verona route, operated by LGW Dash8-Q400 aircraft. From 31MAR20, the airline will operate this service 3 times weekly.
EW9842 DUS0730 – 0940VRN DH4 6
EW9842 DUS0920 – 1130VRN DH4 24
EW9843 VRN1010 – 1230DUS DH4 6
EW9843 VRN1200 – 1420DUS DH4 24
Eurowings adds Dusseldorf – Verona service in S20
Posted
