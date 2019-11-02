Vietnam Airlines adds Da Nang – Van Don service from Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Vietnam Airlines on Friday (01NOV19) commenced new domestic route from Da Nang, which saw the inaugural of Da Nang – Van Don route. Airbus A321 aircraft operates this route 3 times weekly.

VN1680 DAD1435 – 1555VDO 321 357
VN1681 VDO1635 – 1750DAD 321 357