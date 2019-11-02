Air New Zealand this week extended schedule listing into Northern winter 2020/21 season for selected service. Based on preliminary listing, the airline temporary files Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft for Auckland – Hong Kong route, replacing Boeing 777-200ER, effective from 25OCT20. Additional changes remain highly possible.
NZ081 AKL0955 – 1620HKG 789 D
NZ080 HKG1815 – 1010+1AKL 789 D
Air New Zealand NW20 Hong Kong preliminary aircraft changes
Posted
Air New Zealand this week extended schedule listing into Northern winter 2020/21 season for selected service. Based on preliminary listing, the airline temporary files Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft for Auckland – Hong Kong route, replacing Boeing 777-200ER, effective from 25OCT20. Additional changes remain highly possible.