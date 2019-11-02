La Compagnie S20 Nice – Newark operations

French boutique carrier La Compagnie in recent schedule update filed summer 2020 schedule for Nice – Newark route, which sees the airline operates up to 4 weekly, with Airbus A321neo aircraft. Planned summer 2020 operation as follows.



02MAY20 – 20JUN20 3 weekly (Day 246; 5 weekly Day x37 for the week of 22MAY20)

21JUN20 – 28JUN20 5 weekly (Day x23)

02JUL20 – 29SEP20 4 weekly (Day x135; 5 weekly Day x15 for the week of 05AUG20)



B0200 NCE1415 – 1700EWR 321

B0201 EWR2140 – 1200+1NCE 321