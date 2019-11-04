United 1Q20 Newark – Brussels aircraft changes as of 01NOV19

United Airlines during the weekend of 25OCT19’s schedule update revised planned Boeing 777-200ER operation on Newark – Brussels route. Previously scheduled from 13FEB20 to 27MAR20, the 777 is now scheduled to operate from 13FEB20 to 04MAR20, BRU departure. Service will be operated by Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner once again from 05MAR20.



UA999 EWR1900 – 0805+1BRU 777 D

UA998 BRU1010 – 1235EWR 777 D



This aircraft changes remain unchanged during the weekend of 01NOV19's update.