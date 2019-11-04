Southwest Airlines expands Hawaii service in April 2020

Southwest Airlines in April 2020 further expands Hawaii network, which sees the airline offering nonstop service from San Diego. The airline will also expand intra-island service, mainly on Honolulu – Kahului route.



San Diego – Honolulu eff 20APR20 1 daily

WN2081 SAN1540 – 1845HNL 738 D

WN2085 HNL0935 – 1815SAN 738 D



San Diego – Kahului eff 14APR20 1 daily

WN1295 SAN0810 – 1110OGG 738 D

WN1296 OGG1255 – 2120SAN 738 D



Separately, the airline plans to expand Honolulu – Kahului service from 14APR20, from 4 to 6 daily.

WN2099 HNL0705 – 0750OGG 738 D

WN1318 HNL0900 – 0950OGG 738 D

WN1310 HNL1120 – 1210OGG 738 D

WN266 HNL1400 – 1455OGG 738 D

WN1306 HNL1850 – 1935OGG 738 D

WN2089 HNL2050 – 2140OGG 738 D



WN1317 OGG0725 – 0810HNL 738 D

WN1319 OGG1045 – 1130HNL 738 D

WN1311 OGG1300 – 1350HNL 738 D

WN256 OGG1700 – 1740HNL 738 D

WN976 OGG1920 – 2000HNL 738 D

WN1307 OGG2030 – 2110HNL 738 D