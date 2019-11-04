Qatar Airways in preliminary schedule update for Northern winter 2020/21 season filed Airbus A350-900XWB service on Doha – Denpasar route, scheduled from 25OCT20. The A350 is scheduled to operate on 2 of 3 daily flights. Further changes remain possible.
QR962 DOH0245 – 1730DPS 77W D
QR960 DOH0820 – 2300DPS 359 D
QR964 DOH1725 – 0805+1DPS 359 D
QR961 DPS0030 – 0530DOH 359 D
QR965 DPS0935 – 1435DOH 359 D
QR963 DPS1900 – 2359DOH 77W D
Qatar Airways NW20 Denpasar preliminary aircraft changes
Posted
Qatar Airways in preliminary schedule update for Northern winter 2020/21 season filed Airbus A350-900XWB service on Doha – Denpasar route, scheduled from 25OCT20. The A350 is scheduled to operate on 2 of 3 daily flights. Further changes remain possible.