Air France in the second quarter of 2020 plans to adjust operational frequencies for Paris CDG – Nairobi route. From 29MAR20 to 28MAY20, the Skyteam member to operate this route 4 times weekly, instead of 5. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route.
AF814 CDG2105 – 0610+1NBO 789 x135
AF815 NBO0830 – 1605CDG 789 x246
Air France 2Q20 Nairobi frequency variations
