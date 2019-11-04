Air Europa 3Q20 San Pedro Sula aircraft changes

Air Europa in the third quarter of 2020 plans operational aircraft changes for Madrid – San Pedro Sula, as the airline schedules Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft from 04AUG20 to 15SEP20. The 787-8 will operate twice weekly during this period, replacing Airbus A330-200.



UX015 MAD0135 – 0415SAP 788 24

UX016 SAP1040 – 0505+1MAD 788 24