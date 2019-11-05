American Airlines during the weekend of 04NOV19’s schedule update filed Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner service on Philadelphia – Los Angeles route, scheduled in January and February 2020. The oneWorld carrier’s Dreamliner aircraft to serve this route 3 times weekly.
AA772 PHL2050 – 2359LAX 788 247 07JAN20 – 11FEB20
AA1799 LAX0745 – 1536PHL 788 135 08JAN20 – 12FEB20
American adds Boeing 787 Philadelphia – Los Angeles service in 1Q20
Posted
