Singapore Airlines from January 2020 plans operational aircraft changes for Singapore – Osaka Kanai service, where the airline plans to add Airbus A350-900XWB service. The A350 will operate daily as SQ620/621 from 01JAN20, replacing A330-300 aircraft.
SQ618 SIN0130 – 0845KIX 787 D
SQ620 SIN0825 – 1540KIX 359 D
SQ622 SIN1405 – 2120KIX 787 D
SQ619 KIX1100 – 1700SIN 787 D
SQ621 KIX1655 – 2305SIN 359 D
SQ623 KIX2330 – 0530+1SIN 787 D
Singapore Airlines adds A350 Osaka service from Jan 2020
