Solaseed Air schedules limited-time Tokyo – Okinawa service in Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Japanese carrier Solaseed Air later this month plans to operate Tokyo Haneda – Okinawa route, which the airline scheduled 3 round-trip flights. Planned operation as follows.

6J037 HND0555 – 0900OKA 737 15NOV19 / 22NOV19 / 24NOV19
6J036 OKA1025 – 1255HND 737 15NOV19 / 22NOV19 / 24NOV19

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.