Japanese carrier Solaseed Air later this month plans to operate Tokyo Haneda – Okinawa route, which the airline scheduled 3 round-trip flights. Planned operation as follows.
6J037 HND0555 – 0900OKA 737 15NOV19 / 22NOV19 / 24NOV19
6J036 OKA1025 – 1255HND 737 15NOV19 / 22NOV19 / 24NOV19
Solaseed Air schedules limited-time Tokyo – Okinawa service in Nov 2019
