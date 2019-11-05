Belavia W19 frequency increases

Belavia in winter 2019/20 season is expanding operational frequencies on various routes, based on comparison to winter 2018/19 season. Planned frequency changes as follow.



Minsk – Adler/Sochi Increase from 2 to 3 weekly

Minsk – Baku Increase from 4 to 5 weekly

Minsk – Batumi Increase from 2 to 4 weekly

Minsk – Berlin Schoenefeld Increase from 5 to 6 weekly

Minsk – Budapest Increase from 3 to 4 weekly

Minsk – Istanbul Increase from 5 to 6 weekly

Minsk – London Gatwick Increase from 3 to 4 weekly

Minsk – Riga Increase from 5 to 6 weekly

Minsk – Tbilisi Increase from 7 to 11 weekly

Minsk – Vilnius Increase from 7 to 8 weekly