Druk Air begins ATR72-600 service from Nov 2019

Druk Air Royal Bhutan Airlines in winter 2019/20 season is introducing ATR72-600 aircraft to its operation, replacing -500. Configuration of the ATR72-600 is C8Y32, marking the launch of the carrier's Business Class service on the new turboprop. The -600 also allows the airline to operate domestic flights without payload restriction.



In the airline’s press statement, configuration of the ATR42-500 is Y48, however based on OAG schedules, the number of seats available for booking ranged from 17 to 36.



Planned ATR72-600 operation from 01NOV19, including regional service, as follows.



Paro – Bagdogra

Paro – Bumthang

Paro – Dhaka

Paro – Gelephu

Paro – Gelephu – Yonphula

Paro – Guwahati

Paro – Kolkata

Paro – Yonphula