Delta discontinues Atlanta – Marsh Harbour route from mid-Sep 2019

Delta since mid-September 2019 discontinued Atlanta – Marsh Harbour service, with last flight operated on 14SEP19. The airline previously scheduled up to daily service for 2020 schedule, with Endeavor Air CRJ700 aircraft. Previously filed schedule from 02MAR20 as follows.
DL5511 ATL1055 – 1257MHH CR7 D
DL5512 ATL1240 – 1443MHH CR7 6
DL5509 MHH1340 – 1554ATL CR7 D
DL5510 MHH1520 – 1733ATL CR7 6
