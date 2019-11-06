Oman Air Delhi service changes from Dec 2019

Oman Air from December 2019 is adjusting Muscat – Delhi service, as the airline reduces frequency from 3 to 2 daily from 01DEC19. However, the airline will be introducing wide-body aircraft on this route, including Airbus A330-200/-300 and Boeing 787-8/-9 (selected dates may see Boeing 737 operating).



WY241 MCT0420 – 0900DEL EQV D

WY245 MCT0900 – 1335DEL EQV D



WY242 DEL1020 – 1230MCT EQV D

WY246 DEL1525 – 1735MCT EQV D